PV Sindhu Wins Swiss Open; Defeats Busanan Ongbamrungphan in Final

In the first game, Sindhu and Ongbamrungphan were neck and neck to start with, as both kept chipping away at the small leads the other took. Sindhu led 7-5 after which her opponent won a long rally and eventually took the score to 9-9. Sindhu however, went into the break with a two-point lead. After the break, things continued in more or less the same manner for a while before Sindhu edged ahead at 15-13.

Sindhu then went through the gears and soon enough wrapped up the game at 21-16, without any further scares.

In the second game, Sindhu came out all guns firing and raced into a 5-0 lead, furthering it to a 7-point lead after that. At the break in the second game, Sindhu was in the lead by 11-2. The dominant Indian shuttler then stamped her authority on the game, putting the finishing touches on the final with a solid 21-8 win in the second game.