PV Sindhu Sails Into Singapore Open Final

Sindhu came into the match with a 2-0 head-to-head record, having played her last at the 2018 China Open.

The former world champion looked in complete command against world number 38 Kawakami, who just couldn't control the shuttle and was buried in a heap of errors during the lop-sided match.

Sindhu summoned her whipping smashes early on but the drift in the hall made decision making difficult and also sometimes precision was lacking but the power in her strokeplay helped the Indian moved to a healthy three-point lead at the break.

The 24-year-old Japanese, however, started putting the shuttle in from difficult positions to draw parity. The match came alive with both fighting for each point.

Sindhu also won two video referrals, punished a weak high lift and also made good calls at the baseline to move to 18-14. A powerpacked smash and then two unforced errors by Kawakami helped Sindhu seal the opening game comfortably.