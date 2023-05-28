Malaysia Masters: Prannoy Beats Yang, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Title

Playing his first final of the year Prannoy and Yang went toe-to-toe early on in the first game. As the game progressed, both shuttlers battled to gain the upper hand. With the scores tied at 16-16, the Indian raised his game and went one game up in the match.



Prannoy, however, failed to carry the momentum in the second game as the Chinese rallied to take an 11-9 lead into the midway break. Later, he won six consecutive points and pocketed the second game to force a decider.



In the deciding game, the Indian got off to a slow start as he trailed 2-5 early on but made a solid comeback to tie the score at 9-9. With the score reading 18-all, Prannoy dug deep and closed out the match with three back-to-back points to win the BWF Super 500 event.