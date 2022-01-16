Lakshya Sen Beats Reigning World Champion Loh Kean Yew to Win India Open Title

20-year-old Lakshya Sen won his maiden India Open title by beating the reigning World Champion.
(Photo: BAI)
20-year-old Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty capped of a stellar day for India at the 2022 India Open by clinching the men's singles and men's doubles titles on Sunday.
Lakshya Sen, who had finished third at last month's World Championship, where Loh Kean Yew had beaten Kidambi Srikanth to bag the title, finished on top of the podium this time round, defeating the Singaporean with a 24-22, 21-17 scoreline.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate their victory in the 2022 India Open final.
Earlier in the day, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the top seeded pair of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan to win their second BWF World Tour Super 500 event.
The second seeded Indians saved five game points in the second game to complete a commanding 21-16, 26-24 win over Setiawan and Ahsan.
Lakshya Sen reached the men's singles final, coming back from a game down to beat Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 and set up a clash with World Champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash. This was Sen's maiden entry in the final of a BWF World Tour Super 500 event.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate their victory in the 2022 India Open final.
Satwiksairaj Reddy and Chirag Shetty defeated three-time World Champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan 21-16, 26-24 to bag the men's doubles title.
It was the second BWF World Tour Super 500 title for the top Indian pair that had won the Thailand Open 2019.
The Rankireddy and Shetty pair seeded second here, took the first game 21-16 attacking the Indonesian pair, seeded one.
In the first game, the Indian pair took an early lead (3-1) before the Indonesians levelled scores at 4-4 and 7-7 as the two pairs went neck-and-neck, the Indians managing to keep a one or two-point advantage. From 13-all, the Indians won five consecutive points to open up an 18-13 lead as they went on to win the first game 21-16.
After losing the first set, the Indonesians made many errors but regrouped and came back strongly as they levelled scores at 20-20. But the Indian pair kept their nerve in the final moment as they bagged the winning point off the net cord to win the match and the title.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)