Korea Open: Sindhu & Srikanth Lose Semifinal Matches, India's Campaign Ends

Sindhu tried to start the match aggressively but some astonishing retrievals from An Seyoung frustrated her as the South Korean raced to a 7-1 lead.

The Indian shuttler managed to offset the early blows with a series of good points of her own but it was An Seyoung with an 11-6 lead heading into the first mid-game interval of the match.

Despite Sindhu's best efforts, An Seyoung controlled the flow of the match and won the first game 21-14.

Looking for a sharp response, Sindhu took a 3-0 lead in the second game but it was not long before An Seyoung responded and it was the South Korean again who led by two points at the break.

An Seyoung's court coverage was exquisite and her range of shorts continued to baffle the Indian star as the match progressed.

Trailing 14-9, Sindhu upped the ante and managed to bring down the deficit to just a single point with the help of some brilliant cross-court winners. However, it wasn't quite enough to topple the in-form South Korean who wrapped up the match.