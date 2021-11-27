Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Loses to Ratchanok Intanon in Semi-Finals

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's campaign at the 2021 Indonesia Open came to an end after she lost to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in the women's singles semi-final on Saturday.

The two-time Indian Olympic medallist lost 21-15, 9-21, 14-21 to world no 8 Ratchanok in a 54 minute semi-final clash.

This was the third successive semi-final loss for the 26-year-old at a BWF event after the French Open and the Indonesia Masters. It was also her third straight loss to Ratchanok Intanon.