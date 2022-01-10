Despite Covid Threat and Withdrawals, India Open Badminton Set to Start 11 Jan

India's top-seeded Kidambi Srikanth has been handed a competitive draw in the men's singles section of the India Open 2022 badminton championship with a clash with reigning World Champion Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, the fifth seed, lined up in the semi-finals.

The tournament kicks off on 11 January with the finals scheduled for the 16 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

In the women's singles, top seed and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu starts as favourite with Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, the second seed and Singapore's Yeo Jia Min and India's Saina Nehwal as the other contenders. Sindhu will open her campaign on Tuesday against compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, the 24-year-old semi-finalist at Polish Open 2021.