German Open: After Beating Axelsen, Lakshya Loses Final to Thailand's Vitidsarn

After a brilliant performance against the formidable Dane on Saturday, Lakshya Sen looked a bit tired after his three-game win and fell short against his Thai opponent, losing 21-18, 21-15 in 57 minutes in the final.

Lakshya, who won a bronze medal in the World Championships last year and looked in form when he defeated reigning World Champion Loh Kean Yew to win the India Open Super 500 title in New Delhi in January, could not produce his usual game against Vitidsarn, who at 20th is ranked lower than Sen at World No 12.

The Indian shuttler made a tentative start and though he managed to catch up with Vitidsarn at 4-4 in the first game, the Thai player got the lead again and extended it to 10-6 soon. Vitidsarn maintained his upper hand and though Sen reduced the gap to 19-18, the Thai shuttler went on to win the first game 21-18. The Indian player's cause was not helped much by blisters in his foot for which he had to seek treatment towards the end of the first game.

The issue clearly restricted Lakshya Sen's movement in the second game and with Vitidsarn putting up a solid display of his own, the Indian shuttler struggled to find a way back into the match after conceding an early lead despite his best efforts.



Vitidsarn led from start to finish and wrapped up the match and title in 57 minutes.