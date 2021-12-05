BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu to Play An Seyoung in Final, Lakshya Out in Semis

In the second game, the Japanese player had a solitary point lead midway through. After the restart, Akane's tempo increased and she kept extending her lead slowly to take the second game to level things up.

Thereafter, both players went in all guns blazing in the third and deciding game. Down 4-5 at one stage, Sindhu rallied to win the next eight points on the trot and turned the tide of the game in her favour.

Yamaguchi managed to cut the Indian's lead following some long, exhausting rallies and even drew level at 17-17. However, Sindhu won the battle of nerves to secure herself a place in the final.

Sunday's title clash will be Sindhu's first final since making the Swiss Open decider in March.