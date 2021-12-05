BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Loses to An Se-Young in Final

Sindhu started defensively and gave an early advantage to the South Korean, but the Indian fought back to level the scores at 15-15. But the South Korean didn't lose her focus and won the game with a terrific smash.

In the second game, Sindhu matched her opponent, but after the mid-break, she lost concentration and the second game as well.

Sindhu had overcome a stiff fight in the semifinal, defeating Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-15, 15-21, 21-19. It was Sindhu and Yamaguchi's fourth meeting of the year. While the Indian beat the Japanese shuttler at the All England Open and the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals, Yamaguchi came out on top in the most recent meeting -- the Indonesia Masters semifinals.

Sindhu had won the title three years back in 2018 and this match was the Indian shuttler's third final appearance.