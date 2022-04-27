Badminton Asia Championships: Sindhu, Saina Progress; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out

World No 7 and former world champion Sindhu will now take on Singapore's Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi in the next round on Thursday.



On the other hand, London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal was also stretched to three games by South Korea's Sim Yu Jin but the Indian eventually prevailed 21-15, 17-21, 21-13 in 54 minutes.



However, Lakshya Sen, the highest ranked Indian in the men's singles, was knocked out in the opening round. Sen, who is currently ranked ninth in the badminton world rankings, was beaten 21-12, 10-21, 21-19 by world No 64 Li Shi Feng of China.



Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 Olympian B Sai Praneeth also faced a first-round exit, following a 17-21, 13-21 loss to this year's Swiss Open winner Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.



Another Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap was knocked out from the women's singles by reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi. Aakarshi lost 15-21, 9-21. The women's doubles pairs of Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam and Simran Sanghi and Ritika Thaker were also ousted in their opening contests.



Later in the day, world championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth and youngster Malvika Bansod will take the court for their respective singles matches.