Asian Para Games: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Secure Bronze in Men’s Doubles

On the other hand, Sukant went down fighting to Malaysia’s Bin Burhanuddin Mohd Amin in the men's singles SL4 category. The first set was close with little to choose from between the athletes. The Malaysian somehow managed to pip Sukant to claim the first set with a score of 23-21 and the second set with a score of 21-09.

In other matches, Suhas LY confirmed his place in the men’s SL4 final where he will face Malaysia’s Bin Burhanuddin Mohd Amin. Krishna Nagar defeated China’s Lin Naili to the final in the SH6 category.