All England Open: Lakshya Sen Finishes Runner-Up as Axelsen Wins in Style

Lakshya Sen in action against Viktor Axelsen in the All England Open Final
Image: IANS
India’s young badminton ace Lakshya Sen’s dream run at the All England Badminton Open finished with the Silver medal as he was handed a masterclass by World Number 1 Viktor Axelsen.
Axelsen was at his imperious best, and won the All England Men’s Singles title with a 21-10 21-15 scoreline against Lakshya Sen. Axelsen won the contest in just under an hour on Sunday in Birmingham.
Sen, ranked world No 11, lost 10-21, 15-21 to reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. The world No 1 was phenomenal in this tournament and didn't drop a single game on his way to the top of the podium.
The world No1 brought his A-game to the final. He found his rhythm early into the match and carried it through the opening game. There were moments of brilliance from Sen but those weren't enough to challenge the former world champion, who won the first game convincingly.
In the second game, Axelsen used his powerful smashes to dominate Sen. The young Indian tried hard to defend but long rallies took a toll on him. Sen won three points on the trot to make a comeback but Axelsen showed his class and eventually won the second game and title.
Considered a child prodigy, Sen is now just a step away from emulating his mentor Padukone.
In the semi-final, Sen displayed great nerve and determination as he stunned the defending champion Lee Zii Jia to seal a maiden final berth in the tournament.
Sen is the only the fourth Indian men’s singles player to reach the final of the prestigious tournament after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand. Only Prakash Padukone (1981) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) have won the prestigious title.