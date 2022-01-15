Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Detained Ahead of Deportation Appeal

Novak Djokovic was detained on Friday, 14 January, in Australia ahead of a court hearing that will decide if he can stay in the country unvaccinated. The men's world number one is in the country, looking to win a record 10th Australian Open title.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had, on Friday, used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic's visa after a Federal Court had overturned the earlier cancellation of his visa, on Monday.

Djokovic entered Australia on a medical exemption with the country's immigration laws not allowing anyone not fully vaccinated to enter the country.