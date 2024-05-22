Asian Relay Championships: Indian Men’s & Women’s 4x400M Teams Bag Silver Medals

India’s challenge in the women’s 4x400m relay race was fronted by Vithya Ramraj, MR Poovamma, Rupal, and Prachi Choudhary.
Image: IANS
Already qualified for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian men's and women's 4x400m relay teams finished with silver medals in the inaugural edition of the Asian Relay Championships 2024 on Tuesday.
After the Mixed Relay Team's record-setting run here that fetched it a gold medal, expectations were high that the men's and women's teams would also emerge as champions ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.
The Vietnam (3:07.37) edged out Qatar to secure the bronze medal.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh hold the existing Indian national record of 2:59.05 in the event. It is also the standing Asian record.
The Indian men's and women's relay teams bagged their berths in the Olympic qualifiers by finishing second in their heats in the World Relays in the Bahamas.
