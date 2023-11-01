Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian games  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Union Minister Anurag Thakur Interacts With Asian Para Games Medal Winners

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Interacts With Asian Para Games Medal Winners

Union Minister #AnuragThakur met #AsianParaGames medal winners at his residence on Tuesday.
The Quint
Asian Games
Published:

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur with para athletes at his residence.

|

Image: SAI/MYAS

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Minister for Youth Affairs &amp; Sports and Information &amp; Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur with para athletes at his residence.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur interacted and spent quality time with the Medalists of Asian Para Games 2022 following their historic victory, where they took home a staggering haul of 111 medals, including a record 29 golds.

Sheetal Devi (Para-Archer), Rakesh Kumar (Para-Archer), Suraj (Para-Archer), Bhavina Patel (Para-TT), Ekta Bhyan (Para-Athletics), Nishad Kumar (Para-Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para-Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Para-Badminton) along with the Coaches met with Hon’ble Minister at his residence on Tuesday.

The Medalists exchanged gifts and mementos with the Thakur during the lively and interactive meeting as they discussed their experiences and lessons learned from the game. Along with sweets and personalized messages on the ribbon of their medal, the Honorable Minister commemorated their historic victory.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Krishna Nagar also gifted Hon’ble Minister with a badminton racquet, appreciating his support for Para-Athletes and Para-Sports in the nation.

Para-shuttler Krishna Nagar gifted Hon’ble Minister with a badminton racquet

Thakur praised all para-athletes' efforts, acknowledged their contribution to India becoming a sporting superpower, and promised the government would support them going forward.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT