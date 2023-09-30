In Photos: Indian Men’s Squash Team Clinch Historic Gold by Beating Pakistan

Asian Games: Indian men's squash team clinch gold
photo: PTI
Asian Games: Mahesh Mangaonkar playing against Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan
Asian Games: Mahesh Mangaonkar in action during the final of Men's squash team event
Asian Games: Indian player Mahesh Mangaonkar takes the shot during the Men's squash men's team final
Asian Games: India's Mahesh Mangaonkar and Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal share a warm moment during the final. He was defeated 0-3.
Asian Games: Saurav Ghosal in action against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim
Asian Games: Abhay Singh takes the shot during the Men's squash team final
Asian Games: Abhay Singh celebrates after winning the final game against Noor Zaman
Asian Games: Abhay Singh during the final of the Men's squash team event
Asian Games: Abhay couldn't hold his emotions back after beating Noor Zaman to help Team India clinch gold
Asian Games: Abhay Singh and Saurav Ghosal pose for a picture
Asian Games: The Indian women's team comprising of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Dipika Pallikal pose with their bronze medal
Asian Games: Indian women's squash team won a bronze medal after losing the semi-final to Hong Kong
Asian Games: Indian men's squash team won gold after beating Pakistan in the finals
Asian Games: Indian men's squash team comprising Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Harinder Sandhu pose with their gold medal
Asian Games: The Indian men's squash team while the Indian national flag was played after the team won gold
Asian Games: Abhay Singh poses with his gold medal
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)