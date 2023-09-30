Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian games  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Indian Men’s Squash Team Clinch Historic Gold by Beating Pakistan

In Photos: Indian Men’s Squash Team Clinch Historic Gold by Beating Pakistan

In Photos | Indian men's squash team defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the final to clinch the gold medal.
Nandini Rikhee
Asian Games
Published:

Asian Games: Indian men's squash team clinch gold

photo: PTI

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Asian Games: Indian men's squash team clinch gold</p></div>

Asian Games: Mahesh Mangaonkar playing against Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan

Asian Games: Mahesh Mangaonkar in action during the final of Men's squash team event 

Asian Games: Indian player Mahesh Mangaonkar takes the shot during the Men's squash men's team final

Asian Games: India's Mahesh Mangaonkar and Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal share a warm moment during the final. He was defeated 0-3.

Asian Games: Saurav Ghosal in action against Pakistan's Muhammad Asim

Asian Games: Abhay Singh takes the shot during the Men's squash team final

Asian Games: Abhay Singh celebrates after winning the final game against Noor Zaman

Asian Games: Abhay Singh during the final of the Men's squash team event

Asian Games: Abhay couldn't hold his emotions back after beating Noor Zaman to help Team India clinch gold

Asian Games: Abhay Singh and Saurav Ghosal pose for a picture 

Asian Games: The Indian women's team comprising of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Dipika Pallikal pose with their bronze medal

Asian Games: Indian women's squash team won a bronze medal after losing the semi-final to Hong Kong 

Asian Games: Indian men's squash team won gold after beating Pakistan in the finals

Asian Games: Indian men's squash team comprising Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Harinder Sandhu pose with their gold medal

Asian Games: The Indian men's squash team while the Indian national flag was played after the team won gold

Asian Games: Abhay Singh poses with his gold medal 

