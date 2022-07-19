New Dates for Asian Games Released, to Be Held From Sept 23 to Oct 8, 2023

"The OCA thanks HAGOC, the Chinese Olympic Committee, as well as the Governments at all levels for their hard work in preparing for the Games during the pandemic and ensuring they can take place next year. The OCA would also like to express its appreciation for the patience shown by the National Olympic Committees and International Federation/Asian Federations and other stakeholders," it added.



The OCA said it is looking forward to celebrating the "best Asian Games ever in Hangzhou in September 2023."

Interestingly, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will take place less than 10 months after the Asian Games.