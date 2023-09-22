Asian Games: China Denies Entry to 3 Wushu Players from Arunachal Pradesh

The three female Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh – Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu – have been denied entry into China for the 2023 Asian Games
In a statement made by the MEA's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, he said the Chinese authorities have done so "in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh".
The three wushu players were to fly out to China on Wednesday night from the IGI Airport in Delhi but are still stuck in the national capital, with the opening ceremony set to take place in less than 24 hours, and the wushu events slated to start in 2 days.
In Hangzhou, there are conflicting reports doing the rounds at the Games venue with some officials claiming that two of the three Wushu players have received e-accreditation (which for the Asian Games also serves as a visa) but could not download and validate it, while the third player did not get the accreditation. The only clear thing was that the three players did not get a physical visa.
In case they were not given accreditation, it would be a clear violation of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) rules and also a violation of the Olympic charter.
India's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has called off his visit to the Games in protest of China's action.
The question was raised on Friday in a press conference addressed by senior OCA and Organising Committee officials where OCA Acting-Director Vinod Kumar Tiwari said they have taken up the matter with the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee, which in turn will be talking to the Chinese government on this issue.
"This matter was brought to our notice on Thursday night and we have raised it with HAGOC. They have taken it up with the Chinese government," he said.
OCA's acting president, Randhir Singh of India said the matter was discussed during the meeting of OCA Working Group in Hangzhou and they are actively pursuing the matter with the organising committee of the Asian Games.
Speaking on behalf of the Chinese authorities, Jizhong Wei, a member of the Coordination Commission and Honorary Life Vice-President of the Olympic Council of Asia claimed that the three wushu players were not denied visas but given different types of visas, which they refused to take.
"The players were not denied a visa, they were given a different kind of visa which they refused to take because of which they could not fly out to China," he claimed.
However, in the case of the Asian Games, the prevalidated accreditation card itself acts as a visa and therefore his statement adds to the confusion that is prevailing. The Indian Olympic Association officials said the chef-de-mission is handling the matter and they too are not sure of the entire case.
