Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Number of Medals Won by Indian Athletes Till Day 7

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: India has won 38 medals till date & is at 4th position in the medal standings table.
Saima Andrabi
Asian Games
Updated:

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table on Day 7: Check out the updated table on 30 September.

(Photo: iStock)

Asian Games Medal Tally Table of India Till 30 September 2023 (Day 7): The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 is underway. This year, the Asian Games is being held in Hangzhou, China.

The overall Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes after the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.

This year, a 655 Indian athletes are participating in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. So far, Indian athletes have won 38 medals at the 19th Asian Games including 10 Gold, 14 Silver, and 14 Bronze. Currently, India is at 4th position in the Asian Games Medals Table Tally Table.

So far, the maximum number of medals for India have been won by shooters (19), followed by rowers (5). Apart from these two sports events, the Indian athletes have won medals in sailing (3), tennis (2), equestrian (2), cricket (1), wushu (1), athletics (3), and squash (2).

The Indians won medals in following sports events today on 30 September 2023 (Day 7)

SportGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Shooting68519
Tennis1102
Equestrian1012
Squash1012
Cricket1001
Rowing0235
Sailing0123
Wushu0101
Athletics0123
Total10141438

Asian Games 2023: Indian Medal Winners List Till 30 September (Day 7)

Here is the list of Indian medal winners in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.

Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team (Gold)

  • Divyansh Singh Panwar

  • Rudrankksh Patil

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Cricket - Women's tournament (Gold)

  • Harmanpreet Kaur        

  • Smriti Mandhana

  • Shafali Verma

  • Jemimah Rodrigues

  • Deepti Sharma

  • Richa Ghosh

  • Uma Chetry

  • Anusha Bareddy

  • Amanjot Kaur

  • Devika Vaidya

  • Pooja Vastrakar

  • Titas Sadhu

  • Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • Minnu Mani

  • Kanika Ahuja

Equestrian - Team Dressage (Gold)

  • Anush Agarwalla

  • Hriday Vipul Chheda

  • Divyakirti Singh

  • Sudipti Hajela

Shooting - Women's 25m pistol team (Gold)

  • Esha Singh

  • Manu Bhaker

  • Rhythm Sangwan

Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions (Gold)

  • Sift Kaur Samra

Shooting - Men's 10m air pistol team (Gold)

  • Arjun Singh Cheema

  • Shiva Narwal

  • Sarabjot Singh

Shooting - Men's 50m rifle three positions team (Gold)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

  • Akhil Sheoran

  • Swapnil Kusale

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Gold)

  • Palak Gulia

Lawn Tennis - Mixed doubles (Gold)

  • Rohan Bopanna

  • Rutuja Bhosale

After winning 5 medals on Saturday, 30 September 2023 (Day 7), the total number of medals won by India is now 38 including 10 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze. Check this space regularly for latest updates on Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally
Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle team (Silver)

  • Mehuli Ghosh

  • Ramita Jindal

  • Ashi Chouksey

Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls (Silver)

  • Arvind Singh

  • Arjun Lal Jat

Rowing - Men's Coxed eight (Silver)

  • Jaswinder Singh

  • Bheem Singh

  • Punit Kumar

  • Ashish Goliyan

  • Neeraj Maan

  • Naresh Kalwaniya

  • Neetish Kumar

  • Charanjeet Singh

  • Dhananjay Pande

Sailing - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 (Silver)

  • Neha Thakur

Shooting - Women's 50m rifle three positions team (Silver)

  • Ashi Chouksey

  • Sift Kaur Samra

  • Manini Kaushik

Shooting - Women's 25m pistol (Silver)

  • Esha Singh

Shooting - Men's skeet (Silver)

  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Wushu - Women's 60kg sanda (Silver)

  • Naorem Roshibina Devi

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol team (Silver)

  • Divya T. S.

  • Esha Singh

  • Palak Gulia

Lawn Tennis - Men's doubles (Silver)

  • Saketh Myneni

  • Ramkumar Ramanathan

Shooting - Women's 10m air pistol (Silver)

  • Esha Singh

Shooting - Men's 50m rifle 3 positions (Silver)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Shooting - Mixed 10 metre air pistol (Silver)

  • Sarabjot Singh

  • Divya T. S.

In the overall Asian Games medal tally table 2023, the position of India is 4. However, China is at the top, followed by Japan.

Rowing - Men's Coxless pair (Bronze)

  • Babu Lal Yadav

  • Lekh Ram

Rowing - Men's Quadruple sculls (Bronze)

  • Satnam Singh

  • Parminder Singh

  • Jakar Khan

  • Sukhmeet Singh

Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle (Bronze)

  • Ramita Jindal

Rowing - Men's Coxless four (Bronze)

  • Jaswinder Singh

  • Bheem Singh

  • Punit Kumar

  • Ashish

Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle (Bronze)

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Shooting - Men's 25m rapid fire pistol team (Bronze)

  • Adarsh Singh

  • Vijayveer Sidhu

  • Anish Bhanwala

Sailing - Men's Windsurfer - RS:X (Bronze)

  • Eabad Ali

Shooting - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions (Bronze)

  • Ashi Chouksey

Shooting - Men's skeet team (Bronze)

  • Gurjoat Siingh Khangura

  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka

  • Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Sailing - Men's dinghy ILCA7 (Bronze)

  • Vishnu Saravanan

Equestrian - Dressage individual (Bronze)

  • Anush Agarwalla

Squash - Women's team (Bronze)

  • Joshna Chinappa

  • Dipika Pallikal

  • Anahat Singh

  • Tanvi Khanna

Athletics - Women's shot put (Bronze)

  • Kiran Baliyan

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally (Country-Wise): Top 10 Countries

In the overall Asian Games 2023 medal tally table (Country-Wise), following are the top 10 countries based on the number of medals won.

  • China: Gold (114); Silver (68); Bronze (34); Total: 216

  • Japan: Gold (28); Silver (38); Bronze (39); Total: 105

  • South Korea: Gold (27); Silver (29); Bronze (54); Total: 110

  • India: Gold (10); Silver (14), Bronze (14); Total: 38

  • Uzbekistan: Gold (10); Silver (11); Bronze (16); Total: 37

  • Thailand: Gold (8); Silver (4); Bronze (14); Total: 26

  • Chinese Taipei: Gold (7), Silver (9); Bronze (9); Total: 25

  • Hong Kong China: Gold (5); Silver (15); Bronze (18); Total: 38

  • Democratic People's Republic of Korea: Gold (4); Silver (6); Bronze (4); Total: 14

  • Iran: Gold (3), Silver (11), Bronze (11); Total: 25

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table Country Wise.

Published: 30 Sep 2023,09:37 PM IST

