Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally: Number of Medals Won by Indian Athletes Till Day 7

Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table on Day 7: Check out the updated table on 30 September.
(Photo: iStock)
Asian Games Medal Tally Table of India Till 30 September 2023 (Day 7): The 19th edition of Asian Games 2023 is underway. This year, the Asian Games is being held in Hangzhou, China.
The overall Asian Games Medal Tally Table 2023 changes after the end of the day. The country with maximum gold medals leads the medals tally list followed by silver medal winners, and then bronze winners.
This year, a 655 Indian athletes are participating in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. So far, Indian athletes have won 38 medals at the 19th Asian Games including 10 Gold, 14 Silver, and 14 Bronze. Currently, India is at 4th position in the Asian Games Medals Table Tally Table.
So far, the maximum number of medals for India have been won by shooters (19), followed by rowers (5). Apart from these two sports events, the Indian athletes have won medals in sailing (3), tennis (2), equestrian (2), cricket (1), wushu (1), athletics (3), and squash (2).
The Indians won medals in following sports events today on 30 September 2023 (Day 7)
|Sport
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|6
|8
|5
|19
|Tennis
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Equestrian
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Squash
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Cricket
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rowing
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Sailing
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Wushu
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Athletics
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|10
|14
|14
|38
Here is the list of Indian medal winners in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Rudrankksh Patil
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana
Shafali Verma
Jemimah Rodrigues
Deepti Sharma
Richa Ghosh
Uma Chetry
Anusha Bareddy
Amanjot Kaur
Devika Vaidya
Pooja Vastrakar
Titas Sadhu
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Minnu Mani
Kanika Ahuja
Anush Agarwalla
Hriday Vipul Chheda
Divyakirti Singh
Sudipti Hajela
Esha Singh
Manu Bhaker
Rhythm Sangwan
Sift Kaur Samra
Arjun Singh Cheema
Shiva Narwal
Sarabjot Singh
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Akhil Sheoran
Swapnil Kusale
Palak Gulia
Rohan Bopanna
Rutuja Bhosale
Mehuli Ghosh
Ramita Jindal
Ashi Chouksey
Arvind Singh
Arjun Lal Jat
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish Goliyan
Neeraj Maan
Naresh Kalwaniya
Neetish Kumar
Charanjeet Singh
Dhananjay Pande
Neha Thakur
Ashi Chouksey
Sift Kaur Samra
Manini Kaushik
Esha Singh
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Naorem Roshibina Devi
Divya T. S.
Esha Singh
Palak Gulia
Saketh Myneni
Ramkumar Ramanathan
Esha Singh
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Sarabjot Singh
Divya T. S.
Babu Lal Yadav
Lekh Ram
Satnam Singh
Parminder Singh
Jakar Khan
Sukhmeet Singh
Ramita Jindal
Jaswinder Singh
Bheem Singh
Punit Kumar
Ashish
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Adarsh Singh
Vijayveer Sidhu
Anish Bhanwala
Eabad Ali
Ashi Chouksey
Gurjoat Siingh Khangura
Anantjeet Singh Naruka
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
Vishnu Saravanan
Anush Agarwalla
Joshna Chinappa
Dipika Pallikal
Anahat Singh
Tanvi Khanna
Kiran Baliyan
In the overall Asian Games 2023 medal tally table (Country-Wise), following are the top 10 countries based on the number of medals won.
China: Gold (114); Silver (68); Bronze (34); Total: 216
Japan: Gold (28); Silver (38); Bronze (39); Total: 105
South Korea: Gold (27); Silver (29); Bronze (54); Total: 110
India: Gold (10); Silver (14), Bronze (14); Total: 38
Uzbekistan: Gold (10); Silver (11); Bronze (16); Total: 37
Thailand: Gold (8); Silver (4); Bronze (14); Total: 26
Chinese Taipei: Gold (7), Silver (9); Bronze (9); Total: 25
Hong Kong China: Gold (5); Silver (15); Bronze (18); Total: 38
Democratic People's Republic of Korea: Gold (4); Silver (6); Bronze (4); Total: 14
Iran: Gold (3), Silver (11), Bronze (11); Total: 25
Asian Games 2023 Medal Tally Table Country Wise.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)