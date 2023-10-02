Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Women & Men Speed Skaters Bag Bronze Early

Bronze medalists of India, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, left, Aarathy Kasturi Raj, center, and Heeral Sadhu pose on the podium during the awards ceremony of the womens Speed Skating 3000 meter Relay Race G1 at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
Image: PTI/AP
India's Sanjana Bhatula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kastury have won a bronze medal in women's speed skating 3000m final.
Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, Vikram Ingale have bagged a bronze medal in men's speed skating 3000m final.
As Day 9 of the 2023 Asian Games unfolds, the athletics contingent, shuttlers, archers and others will be seen in action.
India are placed fourth on the medals tally, with 55 medals in their account including 13 gold, 21 silver and as many bronze.
Recurve: The 1/8 elimination round ties for the men's and women's recurve teams have been completed with the women's team defeating Thailand 5-1, while the men's team have thumped Hong Kong China 6-0.
Kurash: India's Jyoti Tokas has lost the women's 87kg quaterfinals 0-3 to Iran's Melika Omid Vandchaly.
Athletics: After kickstarting his shotput performance with a season best throw of 13.39, India's Tejaswin registered a 13.26 in his second attempt and a 12.88 in the third.
Tejaswin finished at the fifth spot.
Kurash: India's Yash Chauhan has been thumped 10-0 by Iran's Sadegh Azarang in men’s 90 kg quarters quarterfinals.
Athletics: In women's 400m hurdles, Vithya Ramraj has finished first in the heat with a personal best of 55.42 seconds and has earned an automatic qualification for the final round.
Athletics: Yashas Palaksha’s has also qualofied for the finals as he finished second with a timing of 49.61 in men's 400m hurdles.
Archery: The trio of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar has defeated the Singaporean team with a 235-219 scoreline in the 1/8 elimination round.
Athletics: In the men's high jump final, the duo of Jesse Sandesh and Sarvesh Anil Kushare have qualified. Both athletes had 2.10m qualifying distances and placed ninth. The top 12 or an automatic 2.26m mark advance to the final.
Athletics: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan of India finished second with a timeing of 49.28s in 400-meter hurdles men's race, he has automatically qualified for the final.
Speed-Skating: India's Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale finish third to win a bronze in men's speed skating 3000m with a timing of 4:10.128.
Athletics: Another Indian makes the cut as Krishan Kumar has finished the race with a timing of 1:49.45 in the third heat of the 800 meter race.
Athletics: In the second heat of the 800 meter race, Mohammed Afsal P finishes at the first spot with a timing of 1:46.79 and has qualified directly for the final.
Athletics, Men's Long Jump: Tejaswin finishes with 7.23m jump in his second attempt which is 18.9cm off the footboard.
The team of Sanjana Bhatula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kastury have won a bronze medal in the women's speed skating 3000m after finishing the race in 4:34:861.
Athletics: In the long jump category, India's Tejaswin Shankar jumped a 7.37m, 17 cm away from the footboard's safe distance.
Earlier, starting from lane 8, he finished fourth in the 100m race with a personal and season best performance of 11.12.
Athletics: India’s Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, Vikram finished at the second place in heat 2 with a time of 4:15.126 to advance to the final of the Men’s Speed Skating 3000m relay race.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 9: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on Day 9 of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Catch all the updates here. Stay tuned!
