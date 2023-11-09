Archery C’Ships: Parneet Edges Out Jyothi for Gold; India Finish With 7 Medals

Eighteen-year-old Parneet Kaur got the better of the seasoned archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam to win the gold medal in the women’s compound individual event at the Asian Archery Championships 2023, here on Thursday.

According to information received, Parneet defeated Jyothi 9-8 in the shoot-off after both the archers were tied at 145 at the end of five sets.