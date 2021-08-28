Army Names Stadium in Pune After Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra

"Felicitated Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Army Sports Institute in Pune today for his amazing performance at Tokyo Olympics. He made the country proud by winning the Olympics Gold Medal. Now the ASI has named the stadium after him. Wishing him success in his future endeavours," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.



Chopra thanked ASI for this gesture and hopes it will inspire others to make up sports.



"Truly humbled by this recognition, and hope it inspires many more athletes to make our nation proud [icon: flag of India]. Thank you, ASI Pune [icon: folded hands]," Chopra said in his tweet.



Chopra also thanked the minister for "this great honour".