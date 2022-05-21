Archery World Cup: Indian Men’s Compound Team Clinches Gold After Beating France

The Indian mens compound team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini defeated France to win the gold medal at the Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2, here on Saturday.

India came back from behind to outscore the French team of Quentin Baraer, Jean Phillipe Boulch and Adrien Gontier 232-230 for the gold medal.

This was the Indian trio's second straight World Cup gold after clinching the top spot in Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey. Interestingly, France were on the losing side then as well.