Amazon Prime Video's Live Cricket Coverage Is Great News For Indian Cricket Fans

After ruling the waves with its varied roster of shows and movies in multiple languages, earlier this year Amazon Prime Video decided to take the plunge in the live cricket broadcasting arena. The linchpin of this new venture is the partnership deal Amazon Prime Video signed with the New Zealand Cricket Board, which gives them the right to broadcast live all international cricket matches played in New Zealand across the three formats - T20, One Day Internationals and Test matches. And this applies for both Men’s and Women’s cricket.



And seeing how well-received the two opening tournaments of 2022 have been, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Amazon Prime Video’s live cricket journey has started off with a bang!



There’s no better way to start a new year of cricket than a test match. This January, Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand started off on a high for the visitors as they got their first ever test win against the Kiwis. The hosts, however, managed to win the next one emphatically within three days to end the series 1-1.



The test fans in India absolutely loved the coverage!