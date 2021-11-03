Aftermath Of Pak Loss Was Visible In India's Outing vs New Zealand: Sana Mir

"I think New Zealand were very impressive against India. They are very good in ICC tournaments, but they still have a very tough game to come against Afghanistan, who I have loved watching. Hamid Hassan coming into their team has only strengthened their bowling and even without him, we saw how hard they pushed Pakistan," Sana Mir wrote in her column for the ICC.



"It will be an interesting contest against India. Virat Kohli talked about how India needed to be braver after the loss to New Zealand. Now they are playing the most courageous team in the tournament.

Afghanistan is the only team who love to win the toss and bat. That should make for a great game and it is huge in the context of Group 2," Sana Mir, a veteran of 120 WODIs and 106 WT20Is, said.

Mir said that the credit for Pakistan's success so far -- they have become the first team to secure a semifinal berth after winning four-of-four games -- goes to the support staff and the "extra responsibility" given to captain Babar Azam by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Rameez Raja.

