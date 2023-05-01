Aditi Ashok Finishes Tied-2 at la Championship, Achieves Career-Best Finish

It took a three-person playoff to determine the winner at Wilshire Country Club, where Ashok and Lin, each chasing a first win on the LPGA Tour, went to extra holes with Green, a two-time winner and major champion, who was searching for her first win in four years.



The trio returned to the par 3 18th hole, a hole they each birdied in regulation to force a playoff. Aditi was eliminated on the first extra hole when she failed to make birdie to match Lin and Green, who comfortably advanced to the second playoff hole and returned once more to the 18th tee.



On the second trip to the par 3, Lin's tee shot caught the greenside bunker to the right of the green and she left her second shot from the sand well short of the hole, while Green two-putted for par to capture her third career win on the LPGA Tour and first win since 2019.