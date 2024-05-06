2024 Paris Olympics: Indian Men's & Women's Relay Teams Secure Qualification

The Indian men's and women's relay teams have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing second in their respective heats on Sunday night at Nassau’s Thomas A Robinson Stadium in Bahamas.

The Indian quarter milers grabbed the opportunity with both hands during the second leg of the Olympic qualification round of the World Relays in Bahamas.

As per World Athletics relay qualification rule, the first two teams in each heat on Sunday joined a group of teams that had already qualified for Paris Olympic Games on Saturday.