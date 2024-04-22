Candidates Tournament: Koneru Humpy Claims Runner-Up Spot, Vaishali Finishes 4th

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Candidates Tournament: Koneru Humpy Claims Runner-Up Spot, Vaishali Finishes 4th

Candidates Tournament | Koneru Humpy came second in the women's tournament, while R Vaishali took fourth place.
The Quint
Sports
Updated:

|

Images: FIDE

In the women's section of the 2024 Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy came second while R Vaishali finished fourth after winning five games in a row.

37-year-old Humpy came through when it counted most, beating Tingjie Lei of China to secure the second place. 

China’s Zhongyi Tan finished at the top of the standings as expected, with a draw against Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, R Vaishali secured her fifth consecutive victory by defeating Kateryna Lagno of Russia, which helped her tie for the second spot before ultimately finishing fourth based on tiebreaks.

Tan finished with 9 points overall, comfortably ahead by 1.5 points of her closest competitors, Humpy, Lei, and Vaishali, who finished second to fourth respectively.

Published: 22 Apr 2024,04:17 PM IST

