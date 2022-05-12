2022 CWG: Pakistan Cricket Captain Bismah Maroof's Daughter Denied Accreditation

Notably, the 30-year old Maroof had recently travelled to New Zealand for the 2022 Women's World Cup with her daughter and mother. As per PCB's maternity policy, it allows a mother "to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child", with travel and accommodation costs shared equally between the board and the player.

The PCB has also confirmed that Maroof will continue to lead the national team for the 2022-23 season.

Pakistan are set to play 25 matches this season, starting with the home series against Sri Lanka in Karachi, which gets underway from May 24. After that, the team will head for Belfast to play a triangular T20I series against Ireland and Australia from July 12 to 24. This will be immediately followed by the Commonwealth Games.