Vijayakanth, DMDK Founder & Tamil Actor, Dies at 71

Vijayakanth.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and Tamil actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday, 28 December, at the age of 71 following an illness.
"Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023," MIOT International said in a press release.
Vijayakanth acted in as many as 154 movies during his career and subsequently entered politics. After founding the DMDK, he served as an MLA twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam seats.
Several politicians and people from the film world took to social media to express their condolences.
"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape," Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to say.
"His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti," he added.
On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of DMDK founder, Thiru Vijayakanth ji. His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time."
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Vijayakanth would be laid to rest with full state honours.
