Vijayakanth, DMDK Founder & Tamil Actor, Dies at 71

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and Tamil actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday, 28 December, at the age of 71 following an illness.

"Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023," MIOT International said in a press release.

Vijayakanth acted in as many as 154 movies during his career and subsequently entered politics. After founding the DMDK, he served as an MLA twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam seats.