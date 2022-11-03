TRS MLA Poaching Case: KCR Releases Video Clips of 'Deal' in Hyderabad Farmhouse

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has accused the BJP of attempting to poach TRS MLAs by offering bribe.
(Photo: The Quint)
In a press conference held on Thursday, 3 November, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleged that “Delhi brokers,” referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to poach four Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs. Since October, the Cyberabad Police and Anti-Corruption bureau have been probing the alleged attempt to offer bribe to four TRS MLAs to allegedly join the BJP, the CM said.
The evidence gathered in the case was already filed before the Telangana High Court, he added. The same will also be presented to Supreme Court of India and also all the High Courts in the country, he said.
According to the First Information Report registered in the case, Reddy was offered Rs 100 crore and three other MLAs of the TRS were offered Rs 50 crore each. The Telangana Police, however, have not found any cash transactions between the accused and the complainants.
The three accused in the case are – Satish Sharma, K Nandakumar, and Simhayaji Swamy.
The CM released the purported clips, which threw light on the discussion between three persons, now accused of allegedly attempting to poach TRS MLAs on behalf of the BJP.
In one of the clips released by Rao, the accused Satish Sharma alias Ramachandra Bharati, was heard offering "(Rs) 50 each (crore)" to the MLAs.
In the press conference, KCR lashed out against Prime Minister Naredra Modi and accused the alleged agents of having toppled governments in eight states in the country. An attempt was on to topple Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan governments, he alleged.
The CM said that the brokers had attempted to "challenge Telangana's self respect" and that his MLAs, instead, trapped them. The CM accused the alleged agents of having used fake government documents including Aadhar cards. He accused the Prime Minister of having promoted defections and undemocratic overthrowing of state governments. "What more do you want PM Modi? Are you not satisfied?," he asked at the press conference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)