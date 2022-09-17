TRS Leader Parks Car in Front of Amit Shah’s Cavalcade, Forced To Remove It

Amit Shah making an address at the Secunderabad's Parade Ground on Saturday, 17 September.
(Photo: Facebook/Amit Shah)
On a day Telangana is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Hyderabad's merger with the Indian Union, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of the cavalcade of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had come to the city to mark the historic occasion on Saturday, 17 September.
Srinivas finally removed his car after security forces forced him to do so, news agency ANI reported.
"The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (police officers). They vandalised the car," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Shah and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao both unfurled the tricolour at two separate events on Saturday to mark "Hyderabad Liberation Day."
While the home minister unfurled the national flat at Secunderabad's Parade Ground, the Telangana CM hoisted it a few kilometres away at the Public Gardens.
Making an address on the occasion, Shah took a swipe at those who had "turned back" on celebrating the day due to vote bank politics and the "fear" of Razakars, while Rao said that "communal forces" are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)