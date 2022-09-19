Three Arrested for Gang Rape & Murder of Tribal Woman in Andhra Pradesh

(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, violence.)

Three men have been arrested for raping and killing a 46-year-old tribal woman in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

The three men have been identified as Anji, Chinna Anji, and Paiswamy. The woman was an ASHA worker. According to the police, the accused belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community and were staying in neighbouring villages.

Revealing the timeline of the incident, Palnadu district SP Ravi Shanker Reddy said that the woman had approached a man called Muthaiah, seeking help to find her missing phone, at around 10 pm on 16 September.

The three accused were at Muthaiah's house for collecting their wages when the woman approached for help. As Muthaiah said he couldn't help, the three men who overheard this conversation offered to help, saying they knew someone in their village who could help trace the phone. The woman was then taken to a man called Venkanna.