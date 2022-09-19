Three Arrested for Gang Rape & Murder of Tribal Woman in Andhra Pradesh

A representational image of an anti-rape protest.
(Trigger warning: Mentions of rape, violence.)
Three men have been arrested for raping and killing a 46-year-old tribal woman in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.
The three men have been identified as Anji, Chinna Anji, and Paiswamy. The woman was an ASHA worker. According to the police, the accused belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community and were staying in neighbouring villages.
Revealing the timeline of the incident, Palnadu district SP Ravi Shanker Reddy said that the woman had approached a man called Muthaiah, seeking help to find her missing phone, at around 10 pm on 16 September.
The three accused were at Muthaiah's house for collecting their wages when the woman approached for help. As Muthaiah said he couldn't help, the three men who overheard this conversation offered to help, saying they knew someone in their village who could help trace the phone. The woman was then taken to a man called Venkanna.
"Venkanna said he could trace the phone only if it was switched on and since the phone was off, he said he will not be able to help. They all decided to go back. While returning, the three men, who were in an inebriated condition, forcibly raped the woman when they reached a secluded spot. They then killed the woman by smashing her head with a boulder," said Palnadu SP Ravi Shanker Reddy.
The family approached the police when the woman did not return home. A case was registered and the police began an investigation.
They zeroed in on the three accused as Muthaiah told the police that the woman was last seen with them. The police took the three accused into custody, and upon interrogation, the three men confessed to the crime.
The police are also investigating whether these three men have a criminal history. The body of the woman was later shifted to Macherla Government Hospital for post-mortem. The local MLA visited the woman's family and offered his condolences. He assured that strict action would be taken against the three accused.
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)
