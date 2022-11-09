'The Kerala Story' Teaser Row: FIR Registered on DGP's Order; Congress Seeks Ban

A screenshot of The Kerala Story's thumbnail
The teaser of the film The Kerala Story has sparked outrage for allegedly portraying Kerala as a safe haven for terrorists, there by, tarnishing the state's image and fueling hatred among different communities.
The teaser of the movie released earlier this month, on 3 November.
It claims that over 32,000 women from the south Indian state were forced to adopt Islam, taken to the Islamic State-held areas in Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan and forced to join terror organisation ISIS.
The teaser features actor Adah Sharma whose character in the film narrates her account on how she was abducted from her home and forced to become a terrorist. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.
On 4 November, a Tamil Nadu-based journalist, BR Arvindakshan, wrote a letter to the country’s film certification board chief and others seeking a ban on The Kerala Story. He also sent a complaint to the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and Secretary, asking them to check the veracity of the teaser.
Amid the row, after examining the teaser, the Kerala police found that many claims in it were made without any substance or evidence.
Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant, on Tuesday, 8 November, directed Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar to register an FIR against the crew of the film The Kerala Story. The FIR is based on a complaint sent to the state’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
According to latest reports, a senior police officer has said that a case was registered under Sections 153 A &B (promoting disharmony and enmity between different groups based on the ground of faith) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The Congress has called for a ban on the film after the teaser of the movie sparked the row. The party’s leader VD Satheesan lashed out at the makers, calling it a clear case of misinformation and alleged that it has a "Sangh Parivar agenda." He also said if the Pinarayi government does not take any action, his party will approach the court.
According to reports, the film is based on the true story of four missing women from north Kerala who were later found in Afghanistan prisons following the reported deaths of their husbands.
