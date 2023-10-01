PM Modi Sanctions Tribal University, Turmeric Board for Poll-Bound Telangana

The Union government has sanctioned a Central Tribal University in the Mulugu district of Telangana as well as a National Turmeric Board for the turmeric farmers in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, 1 October.

PM Modi was addressing a public meeting in Mahbubnagar district in the poll-bound state.

The tribal varsity will be called 'Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University', named after tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka, and the Centre will spend Rs 900 crore to set it up, the PM added.

Stating that India is a "prime producer, consumer, and exporter of turmeric," he said: