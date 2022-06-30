Tamil Nadu Meets Only 9% of Target for Rooftop Solar Panels; Experts Explain Why

Tamil Nadu has managed to install only nine per cent of its own target for solar rooftops as of 31 March 2021.
For a sun-scorched Chennai, desperately looking for a hero, ‘Solar’ Suresh has been an ideal candidate for over a decade. He has not faced a single power cut, something that is a common phenomenon in the state, since he switched to renewable energy.
The Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Policy was announced in 2012 with an aim of generating 1,000 Mw of solar power every year from 2015. It had made rooftop solar panels mandatory for new buildings. Back then, Dwarkadas Suresh used to be bombarded with calls from consumers, especially because the state was offering subsidies for those who were willing to make the switch. However, in the past four years, the enquiries have dipped drastically owing to exorbitant delay in the disbursal of subsidies.
Suresh lives in an independent house with 11 fans, 25 lights, a refrigerator, computer, water pump, TV, mixer- grinder, oven, washing machine, and an AC that are all powered by the solar plant.
Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA), which is the nodal agency for implementing the project, stated that only 3,647 rooftop solar plants were installed by domestic consumers between 2014 and 2018.
The sales slid down drastically to 317 in 2017, with only 226 rooftop plants sold till October 2018.
The Quint looked at the factors that have led to consumers being discouraged from switching to solar energy while living in a state that enjoys sunlight all through the year.
Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had announced the ‘Capital Incentive Scheme’ to promote solar energy among domestic consumers by giving a capital subsidy of Rs 20,000 per kilowatt (KW) for grid-connected photo voltaic systems in the state.
For example, if a consumer installs a 2KW solar project, they get Rs 20,000 subsidy for the first kilowatt from the state government. Further, an additional 30 percent subsidy is given by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). So in total, the consumer gets Rs 48,000.
"First, you need to pay bribes to be able to move your application and then there is a long wait for the subsidy. There are consumers waiting for the past six years for their subsidies to be granted. Many officials, when they come for inspection, also intimidate the consumers saying that if they can afford to build a lavish house and make an initial investment for the panels they shouldn’t receive the subsidy," said an official in TEDA.
Policymakers told The Quint that the scheme of 100 units of free electricity, announced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is affecting the state's exchequer.
The loss suffered by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) for the financial year 2017-18 is to the extent of ₹7,760 crore.
There is a wrong perception that rooftop solar will result in commercial losses.
Environment activist Nityanand Jayaraman, who installed solar panels on the rooftop of his home seven years ago said, “The problem with rooftop solar is that, only the customers in the high paying slab consuming over 300 units, can afford to install these panels. Why would the state be interested to give me concessions because they would not want to lose a consumer like me who is making the 100-units-subsidy scheme possible for many others?” he stated.
Recently, the Tamil Nadu Solar Energy Policy 2019 introduced two metering mechanisms for rooftop or ground mounted solar energy systems – net feed-in and gross feed-in.
Martin Scherfler pointed out that introduction of network charges (₹0.83 per unit and ₹1.27 per unit for High Tariff and Low Tariff consumers respectively) is a dampener.
A solar plant installer told The Quint that another reason for the dwindling numbers of consumers is because several applications seeking connection to the grid were pending at various unit offices for months due to the shortage of net meters.
Another surprising issue flagged by Das was, "The officials who read the meters don't even know to do it well. There is a huge margin of error. Also, no electricity board cards are provided for those who’ve switched to solar energy. This makes the entire process not at all transparent."
All experts and two senior officials in the sector were in consensus that the ‘100-free-units’’ subsidy needs to be waived and concession should be given to select households that fall under a certain economic bracket, so as to minimise financial losses.
"The discussion around rooftop solar and subsidies needs to be de-linked from the discussions on TANGEDCO’s financial performance," pointed out Scherfler.
Fair feed-in tariffs and an easier installation process for rooftop solar energy is required in order to make Tamil Nadu the renewable energy leader once again in the country.
