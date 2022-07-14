Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Admitted to Hospital, Had Tested COVID-Positive

He has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for "investigation and observation" for COVID-related symptoms.
The Quint
South India News
Updated:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.</p></div>

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, has been hospitalised on Thursday, 14 July.

He has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for "investigation and observation" for COVID-19-related symptoms.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Stalin had said: "I was a bit tired today. After testing, it was confirmed that I am positive for COVID-19 and I have isolated. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe."

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

Also ReadTN Custodial Deaths: CM Stalin’s Promise Goes Sour As 2 Die in 48 Hrs This June

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 14 Jul 2022,12:48 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT