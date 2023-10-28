BJP Leader Suresh Gopi's 'Misbehaviour' With Kerala Woman Journalist Sparks Row

A day after a row erupted over his alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist in Kerala, Malayalam actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Gopi on Saturday, 28 October, issued an apology and said he had only "treated her with affection."

Meanwhile, the woman journalist, in a statement on Facebook, said she would move legally against the actor.

What happened? A video surfaced online on Friday, 27 October, purportedly showing Gopi placing his hand on the shoulder of the woman journalist, while speaking to mediapersons in Kozhikode district.

The incident took place when the journalist asked a question on the BJP's inability to secure a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala over the years. In response, Gopi said, "Let me give a try, dear. Let us wait." He said this reportedly while placing his hand on the woman journalist.