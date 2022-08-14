Slipper Hurled at PTR’s Car: Madurai BJP Chief Apologises, Sacked From Party

BJP’s Tamil Nadu state unit president K Annamalai has issued a statement announcing Saravanan’s removal from his post and the part
Close on the heels of BJP Madurai district president P Saravanan’s midnight apology to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan, popularly known as PTR, BJP’s Tamil Nadu state unit president K Annamalai has issued a statement announcing Saravanan’s removal from his post and the party.
Speaking to the press after meeting PTR, Saravanan said the incident in question took place after PTR reportedly asked what eligibility the BJP functionaries had to be a part of the wreath-laying ceremony, which the party workers took personally.
“After I went home, I was able to find some clarity of thought. I realised that the Minister had studied abroad and used ‘eligibility’ in a different context. He was referring to the protocol that should have been followed during a wreath-laying ceremony,” he said.
Now my mind is free,” he said, adding that he was a common man and therefore should not have been present at the ceremony as per protocol. But despite that, he and Annamalai were given the opportunity to pay their respects to the deceased soldier, said Saravanan, who had quit DMK to join the BJP just a year ago.
When asked if this midnight apology would cost him his position in the party, Saravanan told reporters that he cared more about his mental peace than his political position.
He also said that he would not be continuing with the BJP because he did not like their “politics of hatred and religion”. He said he would resign on Sunday morning, but added that he had no plan to join the DMK as of now and would continue to serve as a doctor.
