Slipper Hurled at PTR’s Car: Madurai BJP Chief Apologises, Sacked From Party

Now my mind is free,” he said, adding that he was a common man and therefore should not have been present at the ceremony as per protocol. But despite that, he and Annamalai were given the opportunity to pay their respects to the deceased soldier, said Saravanan, who had quit DMK to join the BJP just a year ago.

When asked if this midnight apology would cost him his position in the party, Saravanan told reporters that he cared more about his mental peace than his political position.

He also said that he would not be continuing with the BJP because he did not like their “politics of hatred and religion”. He said he would resign on Sunday morning, but added that he had no plan to join the DMK as of now and would continue to serve as a doctor.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)