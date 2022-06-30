Heavy Rains Lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi; Several Parts of Mangaluru Inundated

In a forecast released on Thursday, 30 June, the India Meterological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon has been active over coastal Karnataka.

In the next 24 hours, the IMD said that most places in coastal Karnataka, north interior Karnataka, and a few places over south interior Karnataka were likely to witness rainfall with thunderstorms

"Heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka and heavy rain also likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka. Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka," the IMD forecast said.