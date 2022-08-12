Malayalam Star Kunchacko Boban’s 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' Sparks Controversy

Malayalam star Kunchacko Boban recently reacted to the criticism levelled against his latest satirical courtroom drama Nna Thaan Case Kodu. The film’s poster which was unveiled on Thursday depicting the poor state of potholed roads of Kerala has sparked a row.

This is coming at a time when the state government has been receiving criticism for the condition of the roads. The team had put out an ad with the tagline “There are potholes on the way to the theatre, but still please come” urging the people of Kerala to not let the potholes deter them from watching the Malayalam flick.