Malayalam Star Kunchacko Boban’s 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' Sparks Controversy

Poster of Nna Thaan Case Kodu
Photo courtesy : Twitter
Malayalam star Kunchacko Boban recently reacted to the criticism levelled against his latest satirical courtroom drama Nna Thaan Case Kodu. The film’s poster which was unveiled on Thursday depicting the poor state of potholed roads of Kerala has sparked a row.
This is coming at a time when the state government has been receiving criticism for the condition of the roads. The team had put out an ad with the tagline “There are potholes on the way to the theatre, but still please come” urging the people of Kerala to not let the potholes deter them from watching the Malayalam flick.
As per a report in Asianet, Boban reacted to the controversy and has clarified that the intent of the makers was not to disparage any particular political party and that the focus was to highlight the persistent pothole issue in Kerala.
Helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan, Nna Thaan Case Kodu starring Kunchacko Boban also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir. The film released on 11 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)