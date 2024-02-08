NIA Conducts Searches at 'Veekshanam' Editor Venugopal's Residence in Hyderabad

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the morning of Thursday, 8 February, conducted raids at the house of journalist and editor of 'Veekshanam' magazine N Venugopal in Hyderabad's Himayatnagar.

Venugopal is the nephew of renowned Telugu poet Varavara Rao – who is among the 15 persons charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Bhima Koregaon case in 2018.

As per reports, the raids – which went on for about four hours – were in connection with Venugopal having alleged links to Sanjoy Deepak Rao, a purported leader of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist who was arrested by the Telangana Police in September 2023.