'Harassed Over Caste': Kin of NEET Aspirant Who Died by Suicide in Hyderabad

"She might have been stressed because of studies, but she died because she was a Dalit," a family member of Penumala Vidya Priyanka, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad's Hayathnagar on Monday, 3 April, told The Quint over the phone.

According to Hayathnagar Police, Vidya, who was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute in Hayathnagar, jumped from the fourth floor of her hostel after 9:30 pm on Monday. She was taken to a private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.