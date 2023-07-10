Epic Comedian to Self-Respect Hero: How ‘Maamannan’ Transforms Actor Vadivelu

A man of memes, Vadivelu has left an indelible mark in the hearts of audiences, becoming an enduring symbol of laughter in Tamil pop culture. For instance, when he plays Enounter Ekambaram, a vain and ineffectual police inspector, all it takes for him to crack the audience up is to say, "Eduthen paaru ottam" (I took a wild run to escape).

Similarly, take Vandu Murugan from Ellam Avan Seyal (2008), one of the most iconic roles where Vadivelu portrays an inept lawyer, he has audiences rolling in the aisles with his comical courtroom antics and witty repartee.