‘Lewd Video of Andhra MP Gorantla Madhav Not Authentic’: CID Refutes TDP Claims

The Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday, 19 August refuted the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP’s) claim that a lewd video of YSR Congress MP, Gorantla Madhav, was genuine.
Previously, some TDP leaders claimed that the video was original, on the basis of the Eclipse Forensics certificate.
Madhav, representing Andhra Pradesh's Hindupur, had maintained that it was not authentic.
ADGP Kumar said that based on a government directive, a probe took place to find the veracity of the certificate.
He said that the report by the forensic agency was not authenticated. Kumar added that he contacted Jim Strafford from Eclipse forensics over email, and then found out that the report was not original.
The police official added:
DGP Kumar said, “The video in circulation is not original and therefore forensics cannot determine its authenticity.”
Eclipse forensics’ website showed that Strafford is the owner and a forensic engineer. Kumar said that Eclipse did not receive any request to authenticate the video.
In an email to the ADG, Jim Strafford said:
Strafford further clarified that the certificate was not provided by him.
Strafford also told Kumar that one Pothini Prasad requested “two minor changes to the report, but did not wait for any response and circulated the reports on social media.”
Kumar said stringent action would be initiated against those who circulated the fake certificate on social media.
