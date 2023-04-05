Kerala Train Arson Case: Story Behind a Suspect Nabbed in Maharashtra

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Kerala Police charted out a plan looking at the case from multiple sides including a suspected terror angle.

“The location on the bridge was chosen to inflict maximum damage. In Elathur, a big reservoir of fuel is also available near the railway tracks. We are not ruling out a possible terror angle at this juncture,” an officer, who did not want to be named, told Hindustan Times.

The SIT reportedly conducted a forensic examination inside the coaches and collected evidence. The police recovered a bag that contained petrol, a few writings in Hindi, notes related to carpentry, and a phone linked to a person from Uttar Pradesh.

They released the CCTV footage of the suspect and the sketch of the accused with the help of train passengers. The Kerala police coordinated with their counterparts in UP, Maharashtra, and Delhi to handle the case. Central agencies, including the NIA, were also looking into the incident.