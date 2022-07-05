Kerala Actor Assault: HC Allows State To Send Memory Card For Forensic Analysis

On 3 June, the High Court had granted extension of time till 15 July, to the Crime Branch team, to complete the investigation into the 2017 actress assault case.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of 17 February 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case. Dileep, eighth accused in the case, was also arrested and sent to jail. He was released after the court granted him bail.