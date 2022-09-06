Actor Assault Case: SC Directs Kerala Court To Complete Trial by Jan 2023

In his petition, he alleged that the case was fabricated by a "small but powerful and influential section of Malayalam film industry out of personal vengeance and professional rivalry," and that his ex-wife and actor Manju Warrier and a high-ranking police officer, who is presently holding the rank of DGP in Kerala Police, were also involved in it.

Meanwhile, the survivor's counsel submitted that the Kerala High Court was hearing a plea by the survivor, seeking transfer of the trial to another court.

The case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in Kerala, allegedly at the behest of actor Dileep, who has since been booked as the eighth accused in the case. The five-year-old case has been gaining renewed attention in recent months with fresh revelations, witnesses, and a controversy involving former DGP of Prisons, Sreelekha, in favour of the accused actor.