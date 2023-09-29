Karnataka Bandh: Bengaluru Police Detain 50 Protesters, Section 144 Imposed

Farmers and pro-Kannada groups staged a bandh in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 26 September, over the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The Bengaluru Police detained at least 50 members of pro-Kannada groups who were protesting over the Cauvery water dispute amid the Karnataka bandh on Friday, 29 September, as per reports.
The 12-hour statewide bandh, backed by nearly 2,000 organisations and pro-Kannada outfits, has disrupted normal life in most parts of the state. It was called by Kannada Okkuta – an umbrella organisation representing the outfits – in protest against the Karnataka government releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Earlier this week, on Tuesday, 26 September, a Bengaluru Bandh was called by farmer and pro-Kannada outfits, which received the support of Opposition parties in the state, BJP and JD(S).
Here's all you need to know about the Karnataka bandh:
All schools and colleges in Bengaluru would remain closed, as per a statement by Deputy Commissioner of Police B Dayananda on Thursday.
The Bengaluru Police has denied permission for the bandh and has imposed Section 144 in the city.
A protest rally will be taken out from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has said that state buses would remain operational during the Karnataka bandh.
The state's Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) has extended support to the bandh and has urged autorickshaw drives to participate.
Karnataka's Private Transport Association has extended support to the bandh and has requested transport operators to ply their vehicles at their own discretion.
Hotels will remain closed in Bengaluru.
Grocery shops and non-emergency services will remain suspended.
Cab aggregators like Ola and Uber will participate in the bandh.
Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association said it will not screen any movies till 6 pm on Friday, across the state.
